STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Transport strike: Train passengers left high and dry

The bus strike caught many inter-state rail travellers, who landed in Bengaluru on Wednesday, unawares.

Published: 08th April 2021 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

A long queue outside the Vidhana Soudha Metro Station | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The bus strike caught many inter-state rail travellers, who landed in Bengaluru on Wednesday, unawares. Despite traffic cops being put on duty to regulate any kind of fleecing, the acute demand for app-based cabs and two-wheeler hire services forced many to wait for hours to go home, or come early, and wait at the station. 

At Krantivira Sangolli railway station, Saraswathi, a Delhi resident, had waited for more than five hours after reaching here before she got a cab to go home. “My train reached the station at 12.45 pm and a few cops said that buses were not available. After 2 pm, I realised they would not run and decided to take an auto. But they were demanding between Rs 900 and Rs 1,500.”  Saraswathi finally left the station at 6.15 pm in an Ola cab. 

Jyothi Raju, her toddler and husband, reached the KSR station at noon despite their train to Chalakere scheduled for a 11 pm departure. “We knew about the bus strike and so decided to reach the station very early,” she said.

Meanwhile, with ridership on the Volvo buses to and from airport already seeing a huge dip, many flyers choose to use cabs or private vehicles. A BMTC official said, “We operated six private buses today to and from the airport, three regular buses and three mini-buses (almost like tempo travellers). Cabs were allowed to operate till the bus stands at both KIA and Kempegowda bus stands. There was an average ridership of 30 passengers on each regular bus.” 

At Metro stations, despite queues spilling onto the streets, there appears to be no major shift in ridership.  Executive Director (Operations) A S Shankar said, “During the first half of our operations, we saw some increase in numbers. However, during the day the ridership was similar to those on other days.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bus strike
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp