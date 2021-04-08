STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Will take steps to up Covid testing: Sudhakar

Directions given by the Union Health Minister in Tuesday’s VC were conveyed to the district administrations.

Published: 08th April 2021 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar held a meeting with the district administrations of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Tumakuru, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Hassan, Mandya, Mysuru and Chitradurga via video-conference (VC) on Wednesday, to review the Covid-19 situation there. Reflecting that the positivity rate has been increasing since the last few weeks, Dr Sudhakar said, “In some places, testing has been reduced.

We will take measures to increase testing where positivity is high. Identifying Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and Influenza-Like Illness cases has also been discussed.” As per the positivity rate average of the last 10 days (March 28 to April 6), it was stated that the positivity rate in the state stands at 5.04 per cent, while Bidar (7.76 per cent), Kalaburagi (6.83 per cent) and Tumakuru (6.75 per cent) have a higher positivity rate than the state’s average.

Directions given by the Union Health Minister in Tuesday’s VC were conveyed to the district administrations. “The government is taking all necessary measures. People have to cooperate by exercising self-discipline,” he added. “Although we have ramped up infrastructure over the last one year to treat Covid patients, we must ensure that more people don’t end up needing ICUs and ventilators,” said Dr Sudhakar, who is to meet senior officials of BBMP, Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Sudhakar COVID 19 COVID testing
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp