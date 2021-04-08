Will take steps to up Covid testing: Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar held a meeting with the district administrations of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Tumakuru, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Hassan, Mandya, Mysuru and Chitradurga via video-conference (VC) on Wednesday, to review the Covid-19 situation there. Reflecting that the positivity rate has been increasing since the last few weeks, Dr Sudhakar said, “In some places, testing has been reduced.

We will take measures to increase testing where positivity is high. Identifying Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and Influenza-Like Illness cases has also been discussed.” As per the positivity rate average of the last 10 days (March 28 to April 6), it was stated that the positivity rate in the state stands at 5.04 per cent, while Bidar (7.76 per cent), Kalaburagi (6.83 per cent) and Tumakuru (6.75 per cent) have a higher positivity rate than the state’s average.

Directions given by the Union Health Minister in Tuesday’s VC were conveyed to the district administrations. “The government is taking all necessary measures. People have to cooperate by exercising self-discipline,” he added. “Although we have ramped up infrastructure over the last one year to treat Covid patients, we must ensure that more people don’t end up needing ICUs and ventilators,” said Dr Sudhakar, who is to meet senior officials of BBMP, Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts on Thursday.