Deadline for RTE seats extended

BENGALURU: The education department has extended the deadline for submission of applications for RTE-quota seats to April 20. The department has received over 10,000 applications so far for 14,036 RTE seats. The New Indian Express had reported about RTE applications falling short by 36 per cent, two days to the application deadline of April 8.

Parents can apply individually, or through school authorities, or through the local Block Education Officer.

The department will scrutinise these applications on April 23. Special applications will be scrutinised on the same day, said the revised time table.On April 30, the final list of students, who get selected through lottery, will be published.

On May 7, the first round of seats will be allotted. Admissions to schools will be held from May 10 to 24. School officials will upload the details of the students admitted on the online portal. After this, the second round of seats will be allocated on May 31. From June 1 to 10, the second round of students will be admitted to their respective schools and their documents will be uploaded on the department website.