STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

A sip of summer

Summer is the best season for mixology.

Published: 10th April 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Aman Dua
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Summer is the best season for mixology. During this time, a lot of seasonal fruits and other ingredients are available in the market, making it the perfect time to create citrus and fruity cocktails. Fruits like mango, sweet lime, watermelon, guava and many others are easily available. With the help of these, many bars plan to make a summer menu for their patrons.

Currently, bars can also create a good detox menu for their summer offerings. Spirits that are trending right now include gin, light rum and tequila. You can choose either of these for your cocktail. Gin goes well with fruits like strawberry and tonic water. You can even consider an in-house strawberry compote to mix with your favourite gin and tonic. 

Summers are also a great time to try margaritas and daiquiris because these are the best for rehydration. The bartender can then use his/her creativity to serve you a drink based on your choice and preference. 

For example, drinks like mango jalapeno margarita tastes great. With rum, you can play around with drinks like guava mojito and watermelon basil daiquiri, which are usually hits on any menu.

This summer, we are introducing cocktails like Alcoholic Kaanji, Mature Panaka and Modern G&T. During my childhood, my mother used to make kaanji for us. We drank it after returning from school to hydrate ourselves. I still remember the taste. The alcoholic version we are serving will be a fermented drink with black carrot, beetroot, salt, lime, asafoetida, and vodka.

Similarly, the Mature Panaka also has an interesting back story in South India. Whenever a guest came home, people welcomed them with this drink, which is made of lime, ginger and jaggery. Inspired by this, we made a cocktail called Mature Panaka, which is a gin cocktail with raahi panaka mix. On the other hand, the Modern G&T comes with our in-house sous vide cooked lemongrass, a fresh citrus skin concoction and grapefruit tonic in it. Cheers to summer! (The author is the beverage programmer, Raahi Neo Kitchen & Bar) 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp