STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Mixed response to Covid vaccine at work

Some firms get moving, others prefer to send employees to govt hospitals 

Published: 10th April 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker vaccinates a woman in Banashankari on Friday

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ever since the State government announced that vaccination centres will be created in industrial and commercial units, there has been mixed response from industries. While HR departments of some firms have started preparing a list of employees who are in the eligible age to be vaccinated, others are opting to wait and watch. They prefer employees going to designated hospitals instead of creating centres in their units. Many are also seeking clarifications from the government, whether their existing in-house doctors and nurses can vaccinate employees, instead of doctors from private hospitals. 

Heads of industrial bodies have released circulars to all trade and industrial bodies and their members to adhere to the rules.FICCI President Ullas Kamath said that so far, they are not aware of how many industrial and corporate bodies have tied up with hospitals to set up vaccination centres. He said SOPs are being issued to all units on how the vaccination should be done.

Clarity from the government is also being obtained whether in-house medical staff can be used to vaccinate employees. He added that though corporate firms and employees are aware, some HR departments are referring to their database to list who is eligible to get vaccinated. Besides, there is the herd mentality behaviour -- if some members of a team get vaccinated, others feel they should also get the jab. There is no compulsion, but people should get vaccinated, Kamath added.

However, members of KASSIA are keen that employees take the vaccine at designated hospitals. “There are already many vaccination centres in and around Bengaluru, and the required number of people are not coming forward. So instead of opening centres in factories, where medical conditions could be compromised, it will be better if employees go the nearest centre and take the vaccine. This should be strictly followed,” said KASSIA secretary N R Jagadish.

FKCCI President Perikal Sunder said that a circular was issued to all associated bodies and members to ensure that centres are set up to vaccinate employees.Reacting to the issue, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that creation of centres and using in-house medical practitioners is an issue which industries and partnering private hospitals will have to deal with. Setting up of centres in apartments and commercial spaces has already started -- on Friday, Infosys partnered with Manipal to create a vaccination centre for its employees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp