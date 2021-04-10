Mixed response to Covid vaccine at work

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ever since the State government announced that vaccination centres will be created in industrial and commercial units, there has been mixed response from industries. While HR departments of some firms have started preparing a list of employees who are in the eligible age to be vaccinated, others are opting to wait and watch. They prefer employees going to designated hospitals instead of creating centres in their units. Many are also seeking clarifications from the government, whether their existing in-house doctors and nurses can vaccinate employees, instead of doctors from private hospitals.

Heads of industrial bodies have released circulars to all trade and industrial bodies and their members to adhere to the rules.FICCI President Ullas Kamath said that so far, they are not aware of how many industrial and corporate bodies have tied up with hospitals to set up vaccination centres. He said SOPs are being issued to all units on how the vaccination should be done.

Clarity from the government is also being obtained whether in-house medical staff can be used to vaccinate employees. He added that though corporate firms and employees are aware, some HR departments are referring to their database to list who is eligible to get vaccinated. Besides, there is the herd mentality behaviour -- if some members of a team get vaccinated, others feel they should also get the jab. There is no compulsion, but people should get vaccinated, Kamath added.

However, members of KASSIA are keen that employees take the vaccine at designated hospitals. “There are already many vaccination centres in and around Bengaluru, and the required number of people are not coming forward. So instead of opening centres in factories, where medical conditions could be compromised, it will be better if employees go the nearest centre and take the vaccine. This should be strictly followed,” said KASSIA secretary N R Jagadish.

FKCCI President Perikal Sunder said that a circular was issued to all associated bodies and members to ensure that centres are set up to vaccinate employees.Reacting to the issue, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that creation of centres and using in-house medical practitioners is an issue which industries and partnering private hospitals will have to deal with. Setting up of centres in apartments and commercial spaces has already started -- on Friday, Infosys partnered with Manipal to create a vaccination centre for its employees.