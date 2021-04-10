Of style & festive spirit

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The second wave of the pandemic has caused fear to rise in the air again but this doesn’t have to dampen festive spirits. Since Ugadi is not far away, various A-list designers and brands like Rajesh Pratap Singh, Urvashi Kaur, and Torammally are showcasing their collection at Angadi Heritage. The exhibition will have saris, gowns, and menswear.

Fashion designer Rajesh Pratap Singh says his collection encapsulates Indian crafts and motifs. So what can one expect? “Careful detailing, signature pintuck, surface texturing and several elements that draw inspiration from rural Indian garments. Hand block printing, hand stitch detailing, hand quilting, geometric patterns and hand texturing make an appearance too,” says Singh, adding that a line curated for Angadi Heritage would be available this month.

If you love art, Chennai-based brand Alamelu should definitely be a stop while you visit the pop-up. The collection depicts K H Radharaman, Alamelu’s creative director’s connection with art as it explores art in public spaces in his former hometown Chennai. From street art in Kannagi Nagar to the artist’s village of Cholamandalam, the campaign reflects Radharaman’s belief that art must be more inclusive.

“The collection comprises an array of silk sheers and a linen blend. In keeping with the label’s season-less and trend-less approach to pattern-cutting, there is a wide range of size-agnostic styles that prioritise comfort and elegance,” says Radharaman, who believes the pop-up is special because the label is making its debut in Bengaluru.

The right accessories are important for any look. Toramally, a brand for men’s footwear, can tick that box off for you. “This exhibit will see Toramallies from our latest collection, ‘The Realm’, which highlights characteristic traits of people around us. This makes for a great temperament fit for individuals looking for shoes to reflect their personality. Also on display will be our timeless Toramallies from Diwan-e-Khas, inspired by the great sultans and dark romanticism, a collection that delves into Mario Praz’s book The Romantic Agony,” says Rahul Shastri, founder and design head of the brand. The pop-up is happening at Angadi Heritage, Jayanagar, till April 18.