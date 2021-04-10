STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Relief for woman who lost unborn baby

Consumer commission orders hospital, doctors to pay her compensation for negligence 

Published: 10th April 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant woman

Image used for representation

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Consumer Commission directed Cloudnine Hospital in Jayanagar and two doctors to jointly bear the cost for a child’s death in the womb due to negligence, by paying compensation to the mother. 

Partly allowing the complaint filed by N Sunitha in 2013 from Rajajinagar, the commission directed Dr R Kishore Kumar, the then CEO and MD, Cloudnine, Jayanagar; Dr Prakash Kini, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist; and Dr Shanthi Priya, obstetrician and gynaecologist, Cloudnine, to pay Rs 7 lakh compensation with litigation cost of Rs 10,000, and reimbursement of Rs 58,720 towards medical expenses to the woman.

Though she claimed Rs 15 lakh as compensation with interest at 18 per cent per annum, the commission has struck a balance by directing opposite parties to pay Rs 7 lakh compensation, since there was negligence on part of the complainant too.  

“If the awarded amount is not paid within two months from the date of the order, opposite parties should pay interest at the rate of 12 per cent on Rs 7 lakh, till the date of realisation,” said the Bengaluru Urban Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in the order passed recently.  

The expected date of delivery was mentioned as August 14, 2012, but the complainant visited the hospital on August 9, 2012, after she experienced abdominal pain the previous night. But Dr Kini who was treating her was not available.

Therefore, Dr Shanthi Priya examined her at Jayanagar branch and informed Dr Kini, who was at the other branch, that the fetal heart was normal. However, the complainant told her that she was not feeling the movement of the fetus and felt discomfort. Then, she was told to consult Dr Kini the next day. When she came the next day, however, the fetus was found dead in the womb prior to the examination by Dr Kini.


The hospital and doctors contended that the complaint be dismissed as it is false and frivolous and there was no negligence on their part. On this, the commission observed that Dr Kini and Dr Priya could have insisted that the complainant get admitted in the hospital on the first day itself. Even the complainant herself also never requested the doctors to admit her. Because of negligence on the part of both the parties, the untoward incident happened, the commission opined, while awarding compensation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
unborn baby
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp