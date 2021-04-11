STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

A full plate of concerns

The city has seen a number of new restaurants crop up the past few months, but the night curfew has left them concerned about lower footfall and a fall in business as they struggle to stay afloat 

Published: 11th April 2021 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 02:08 AM   |  A+A-

On Saturday, Ikigai had less than 20 per cent of its clientele

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Weekends in Bengaluru usually comprise fun company, a pitcher or two of beer and a range of good dishes at one of the many new restaurants popping up in the city. While the last few months finally saw the food scene coming alive again, new restaurants are once again left concerned about their future as the night curfew came into effect on April 10.

Take, for instance, Ikigai Bangalore, an Oriental kitchen and cocktail bar, which opened just a week ago. HA Swaminath, partner at the restaurant, explains, “We were seeing at least 70 per cent occupancy in the evenings. It’s more than a 50 per cent loss for our entity.” The past Saturday, they had less than 20 per cent of the usual clientele and had less thanRs 30,000 sale. The problem is similar for Nirav A Rajani and Diep Vu Ngoc, who are co-owners of the soon-to-open Hanoi. The restaurant – slated to open doors on Ugadi – will now have to do so with half their staff strength and a limited inventory. 

The couple’s other restaurant - Patios in Jayanagar - which was renovated recently did see 65-70 guests over dinner on Saturday, but this number was still lesser compared to their usual weekend footfall of 150 to 180. Sharing his concerns, Rajani says, “We, as an MSME sector, are not getting any aids or relief packages to sustain these blows. We are supporting all our staff by paying full salary and their expenses of stay and food over and above our rentals and utilities that will not be covered by the sale that we have.” 

At the recently-launched Ironhill, which claims to be the world’s largest microbrewery spread across 1.3 lac sq ft, the past Saturday saw the same footfall as any other weekend. While they closed operations by 9pm, the management hopes that the curfew won’t extend beyond April 20. “Our weekend crowd is alright but the concern is over the weekdays. We’re anticipating a 70 per cent drop in business,” says Teja Chekuri, managing partner at Ironhill India. 

These may be tough times for the F&B industry overall, but the vaccines and hopes of restrictions over a complete lockdown is what is helping players keep their hopes intact right now. “There’s no denying that the past few months have been tough on the restaurant owners and staff everywhere. We thought this might be a great opportunity to showcase how we are dealing with and what’s going on.

For instance, taking extra effort to support the people employed in industry and creating opportunity for more jobs. There’s a very real, very human story behind every restaurant,” says MD Ikram, who is a partner at The Garden by Nu Air with MD Farooq. And in order to cope with the pandemic, they are also testing different social media channels to reach regulars and potential guests. “We are also thinking of deliveries and curated shisha and food home experiences for people,” he adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp