10K fresh Covid cases: Karnataka at fourth spot in caseload

Even as positivity rate sees a rise, mortality rate has fallen

Published: 12th April 2021 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a swab sample of a woman for an  RT-PCR test, in Bengaluru on  Thursday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Sunday recorded a massive jump of 10,250 Covid-19 positive cases in a single day, making it evident that the second wave is truly sweeping the state. While Karnataka recorded additions of 7,955 on Friday and 6,955 on Saturday, Sunday’s addition raised the positivity rate to 4.69 per cent, from 4.67 per cent the previous day.

Karnataka has recorded single-day additions of 10,000 and above seven times before, all between September 29 and October 10, 2020, with October 7, 2020, seeing the largest daily spike of 10,947 cases. That was when the first wave was at its peak, after the first Covid-19 case was reported in Karnataka on March 8, 2020.

This spike has pushed up the state’s single-day positivity rate to 7.72 per cent, even as 40 deaths were added to the toll, according to the health department’s bulletin. Among the deaths, 27 were from Bengaluru Urban, three from Belagavi and three from Mysuru. The toll in Karnataka on Sunday stands at 12,889, up from 12,849 on Saturday. 

The second wave has also pushed down recovery rate, which was robustly improving, reaching a high of 98.06 per cent on January 30. The decline in recovery rate picked up pace from March 15, when it was 97.78 per cent, to 92.93 on Sunday, down from 92.93 on Saturday. At least 2,638 patients were discharged on Sunday, as against 3,350 the previous day. The total number of discharged now stands at 9,83,157, up from 9,80,519 on Saturday.  

The bright side is that mortality rate has fallen to 1.20 per cent on Sunday, from 1.21 per cent on Saturday, and that of Bengaluru Urban has gone down to 0.99 per cent from 1 per cent the previous day - the goal of the health department was to keep it below the 1 per cent mark. Karnataka’s active cases have been shooting up, and stand at 69,225, up from 61,653 on Saturday a growth of 12.28 per cent. 

Bengaluru Urban recorded 7,584 new cases, taking the total positives to 4,81,982 cases. It was 4,384 and 4,74,398 respectively on Saturday. Active cases in Bengaluru Urban also shot up to 51,236 from 44,863 the previous day. Karnataka is at fourth position in India in terms of high active cases after Maharashtra (5,36,682), Chhattisgarh (85,860), and Uttar Pradesh (71,241).

