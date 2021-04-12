STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Doctors dread second wave peak as hospitals run out of beds

The doctor fraternity is once again on the brink with the surge in Covid cases.

Published: 12th April 2021 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The doctor fraternity is once again on the brink with the surge in Covid cases. Though the State Government is expecting the peak of the second wave in the first week of May, the government facilities are already full.

“It’s been a terribly hectic year for us. Just when doctors and nurses were recovering from Covid fatigue, we have been hit by another surge. We are dreading the peak,” said Dr Narendra Narayana of a reputed government hospital in Bengaluru.

Though the doctors are physically better prepared this time by getting themselves vaccinated and equipped with the knowledge to handle patients, they are not mentally prepared, he said. Beds at both Victoria and Bowring hospitals are running full. Dean and director of Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital Dr Manoj Kumar HV said, “We have the capacity of 160 beds, but as of Friday we had 184 patients.

We have trained healthcare workers on treating the patients and we are able to handle the situation better than the last wave.” But the hospital may face a problem if the numbers increase further. In which case, they have to stop seeing non-Covid patients, he added Agreeing, doctors at Victoria Hospital said that attending to both Covid and non-Covid patients is stressing them.

“We are struggling as many of our doctors are going through emotional fatigue. We are doing everything we can, but our mental strength has definitely come down as compared to last year,” said a senior doctor.
Some doctors are angry with the people and government. “When we step out of the hospital, we see hundreds of people recklessly partying at pubs, gathering at cinema halls, rallies, protests etc and many don’t even wear masks.

Because of this callousness, they end up contracting the virus and triggering the surge,” explained a senior consultant from a government hospital. She said the State Government is not implementing the restrictions strictly and the night curfew may not help much. “It is unfortunate that such surges happen. Patients end up in hospitals late and then blame doctors,” said Dr Gopikrishna V, consultant physician at a Sevakshetra Hospital in Jayanagar. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Doctors
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp