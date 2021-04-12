Scared of COVID-19 spread, fewer patients visiting Bengaluru hospitals; doctors allay fears

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Last year, when Covid cases had peaked, there was a considerable drop in the number of outpatients and elective surgery footfalls in hospitals. Come 2021, a similar trend is apparent.

With the second wave setting in, a few hospitals are seeing footfalls dipping to the tune of 60-70 per cent.

Karnataka’s daily caseload has breached the 10,000-mark, with Bengaluru Urban clocking the highest number of cases.

Now with more and more hospitals catering to Covid cases, other patients seem hesitant to walk in and seek treatment at these facilities.

Doctors, however, advise that those in need of medical attention and treatment must visit hospitals in time to prevent their condition from getting worse.

Dr Jagadish Hiremath, Director at Ace Suhas Hospital, said, “With the number of Covid cases rising, fewer patients are visiting hospitals for other issues. The second wave started escalating at a time when hospitals had begun to witness a growth in the number of non-Covid patients visiting. But now, the same has decreased by 60-70 per cent. There is fear among the public that they might contract Covid if they visit hospitals. But people need to avail required treatment without fear.”

Dr Manohar K N, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospitals on Old Airport Road, said, “People are hesitant to visit the hospital which is much safer that visiting a hotel, pub, political rally or religious gathering. This is the irony. By not visiting the hospital, they are worsening there clinical situation. There are many more diseases than Covid itself, which require attention and treatment.”

Dr Srinivas Chirukuri, CEO of Prakriya Hospital, pointed out that due to the sudden surge in Covid cases, OPD footfalls have reduced, but they are continuing to admit non-Covid elective and emergency cases.

“We have increased our capacity to accommodate these patients. Most hospitals are overburdened with Covid and non-Covid cases. However, non-Covid patients may face shortage of beds if cases increase further. There is also a shortage of manpower seen in hospitals due to the sudden surge in cases. It is important that we take care of both groups of patients,” he opined.