Covid Care Centres to be set up in Bengaluru this week

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Rajendra Cholan said on Monday that Covid Care Centres (CCCs) in eight BBMP zones will be ready in two to three days.This time, preference is being given to the existing government spaces for CCCs rather than private hostels and hotels. The BBMP has asked private hospitals to take the responsibility of monitoring these centres. So far, around 25 places have been suggested for CCCs.

At a meeting with zonal and special commissioners, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and Cholan took stock of on-ground preparedness. The meeting decided to pay more attention to micro-containment zones and tracing all primary and secondary contacts within 72 hours.

National Games Village will be converted into a CCC as a reserve space as the temperatures are high.Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan directed BBMP West Zone officials to increase the number of Covid tests to 10,000 per day. He said, “6,000 people are being tested every day now and this should be increased to 8,000 immediately. It will be further stepped up to 10,000.”

The locations of Covid test centres are being publicised, while the Covid helpline 080-68248454 will be functional 24/7. The number of mobile teams will be increased to 100 from 84 and Covid test results will be available within 24 hours of collecting the sample.He said there is no shortage of ICU beds in the zone. At KC General Hospital, ICU beds will be increased from 50 to 100.