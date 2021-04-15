Cops shoot suspect in leg, nab him

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Crack ing the doublemurder that happened on April 8, Puttenahalli police arrested the accused by opening fire at him after he allegedly attacked them. The accused, Manjunath alias Ambari (31), was wanted for allegedly murdering septuagenarian Mamatha Basu, and her son’s friend Debrath Behera (41), at her house in JP Nagar. Police said the investigation had established Manjunath’s name in the case and they were on his lookout.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, police received a tipoff that he was near Konanakunte and a police team rushed there. On seeing the policemen, the suspect allegedly attacked them in a bid to escape. Police then fired at the accused as the latter allegedly continued his attack. Manjunath sustained a bullet wound in his right leg. Sources said Manjunath had followed Behera to Mamatha’s house.

“Behera had gone to a restaurant near the house on April 7 night, and Manjunath had also gone there. As he left, Manjunath followed him to the house. He noticed only two people there, including the elderly woman. He left and returned around midnight, armed with a knife... He stabbed Behra to death with the weapon, before slitting Mamatha’s throat. Later, he decamped with gold and other valuables,” an officer said.