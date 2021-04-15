STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

COVID deaths: People wait hours to get kin cremated in Bengaluru

However, BBMP workers, ambulance drivers and family members of the deceased have to wait for at least three hours and it’s almost likely they have to wait for the whole day.

Published: 15th April 2021 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Covid death, Kerala

Representational image. (File Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Queues in front of the four electric crematoria in the city for Covid victims, are getting longer.

At least 8 to 10 hearse vans and ambulances can be seen outside the crematoria at any time, with the waiting time going up to six or seven hours.

Medi Agrahara and Sumanahalli, two of the major crematoria, are witnessing the maximum rush with almost 22 bodies waiting for cremation almost every day in the past four days.

”The number of deaths are going up and only four crematoria have been earmarked for this purpose. This is a huge problem and it stresses the relatives of the deceased,” said a person at one of the crematoria.

While the cremation process takes about 15-20 minutes in an electric crematorium, the procedure for Covid victims takes a little more than an hour, officials said.

However, BBMP workers, ambulance drivers and family members of the deceased have to wait for at least three hours and it’s almost likely they have to wait for the whole day.

However, BBMP Chief Health Officer Dr B K Vijendra told TNIE that the rush at some crematoria was because people have not booked their slots online and they have to wait till the scheduled slots are over.

The zonal special commissioners have told the electric engineers to take stock of the situation and ensure that the rush is cleared immediately.

At present, BBMP has reserved four electric crematoriums for Covid victims. They are — Kalpahalli, Medi Agrahara, Sumanahalli and Kanatoor. Also, each centre has two machines.

Meanwhile, the BBMP has urged all citizens and hospitals to book slots online. The officials added that ambulances have also been deployed with crematoriums.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid deaths Covid victims COVID 19 cremation bengaluru
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp