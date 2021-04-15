Pre-monsoon showers give citizens much needed respite

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city received its first premonsoon showers on Wednesday, to the delight of citizens. The sudden showers in the afternoon caught commuters unaware, forcing them to take shelter at bus stands and under flyovers. India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said the pre- monsoon showers have started. It was the first of the season in the city while some other it was the first of the season in Bengaluru.

According to the IMD bulletin Bengaluru City received trace rainfall (below 0.1mm) and HAL airport recorded 2.2 mm rainfall. IMD has forecast rain or thundershowers across the city for the next two days. IMD- Bengaluru directorin- charge C S Patil said north and south interior Karnataka were experiencing isolated rainfall. Due to a circulation extending up to 1.5 km above the mean sea level north interior and coastal Karnataka will experience rainfall till April 17.

South interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, will experience rainfall till April 18. He added that a yellow alert has also been issued for Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and surrounding areas. Some citizens were delighted with the sudden drop in temperatures in the city.