Protect your eyes this summer

Dr Sanjana By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vatsa With summer knocking at the door, people will start taking shelter inside the four walls of an airconditioned room to beat the heat. But most are unaware of the fact that the artificial air which makes us cool, is also responsible for harming our health. Our eyes, being the most delicate organ, are the first ones to get affected by the AC. Commonly known as dry eyes syndrome, people usually start complaining about grittiness, itching, burning sensation and dryness of the eyes as soon as they expose themselves to the continuous air-condition.

WHAT CAUSES DRY EYES

Dry eye syndrome is characterised by the change in quality or quantity of the three layers of the tear film namely – external oily layer, middle water/ aqueous layer and inner protein Layer. So, when the gland fails to produce enough tears to keep our eyes moistened, it leads to dry eyes.

As there is no humidity in an air-conditioned room, the tears from your eyes evaporate. Also, prolonged exposure to the AC can alter the lipid production from glands in the eyelids causing changes in both the quality and quantity of tear film. Without adequate lubrication, the eyes are more vulnerable to inflammation and infection, thus worsening the condition.

MAJOR SYMPTOMS

Symptoms of dry eye syndrome include a burning sensation of the eyes, sensing the presence of a foreign body in the eyes, grittiness, itching, redness, heaviness, watering of eyes and blurring vision.

Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital, Bengaluru