A world full of sunshine

To beat the Covid-19 blues with some happy tunes, Rapper EmmJee and Rapper Gubbi bring out their second collaboration Hongirana

Published: 17th April 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Rappers EmmJee and Gubbi

By Monika Monalisa 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vibrant colours, a peppy tune and happy lyrics  — Hongirana, by Rapper EmmJee and Rapper Gubbi is a slice of life rap song that is seemingly the new anthem for the city, in these dark times. 
Hongirana, which translates to a ray of hope, is made of all things positive, says Madura Gowda aka EmmJee, elaborating on their second collaboration. “Gubbi and I are such hopeful and inspired individuals that the track also gives out a happy vibe and people can feel it in the song,” she explains, adding that their only aim is to spread positivity as the second wave of the coronavirus grips the city. 

The song is not a lockdown baby; it was written in 2017, which they finally decided to take it ahead in the current lockdown. “We had worked on it before but we always thought we could do better with the production. For instance, we had thought we would shoot some inspirational stories for the video, but somehow never went ahead with that plan. Instead, the video is fun and simple,” shares Gowda.

The video, which was shot in JP Nagar and Bellandur area, has every bit of Bengaluru in it for people to connect. “I think Gubbi and I are such hardcore Bengalureans that people can connect to us easily,” she laughs. The video has graffiti backdrops and overbridges of Bengaluru that instantly draw the hearts of Bengalureans to it. Despite no planned choreography, Gowda reminisces the fun time during the shoot. 

Gubbi concurs, adding that the video is full of energy owing to the vibrant colours used, which was Gowda’s idea, thanks to her fashion background. The rapper also points out that they tried to experiment with the arrangement too. ‘The song has a lot of violin tune to it, which is usually not used for a rap song. But I am glad that it worked out well,” says Gubbi.

