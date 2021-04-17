STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bannerghatta zoo gets four baby cats

Published: 17th April 2021 06:10 AM

Lions rest inside the Bannerghatta Biological Park which reopened after a gap of almost 80 days, amid the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In wake of the rising Covid cases and the grim situation, officials of Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBBP) shared some good news. After a wait of two-andhalf years, a tigress had given birth to two female cubs on February 12. Tigress Anushka gave birth to two cubs while lioness Sana gave birth to two female cubs on January 15.

The BBBP management on Friday announced that these cubs along with the young ones of other wildlife species are up for adoption. The management stated that not just spot adoption but even online adoption can be done. Citizens can contribute towards feeding them and their veterinary care. They can also name them. BBBP Executive Director Vanashri Vipin Singh told TNIE that so far the response has been very good. The most pleasing part is that those who have adopted animals, call up and take note of their health and conditions. They even visit the zoo to see their adopted animal.

The most sought after are lions, followed by elephants. During the last financial year (2020-21), 230 adopters contributed a total of Rs 56,82,000 under the animal adoption programme and adopted 299 animals. Recently, a pharmaceutical firm adopted seven Asian elephants and donated a Bolero jeep for safari under its CSR programme.

This year, so far, 80 animals have been adopted by 64 people who donated a total of Rs 7,02,000 during 2019-20. To encourage more adoptions, the management has now asked citizens to adopt more young animals, aged from a month to five years. The zoo management has announced that adoption and naming will be done on a firstcome first-serve basis. Hence, those interested in adopting and naming any of the animals can send an email to educationbbp@ gmail.com.

