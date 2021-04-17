Gold worth over Rs 1 crore seized at KIA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A total of 2.32 kgs of gold was seized from air passengers coming from Gulf countries to Bengaluru in five different incidents in the last two days. They concealed them in different body parts and the total value of the seizure comes to Rs 1.03 crore. The Air Intelligence unit of Kempegowda International Airport made the seizures.

The biggest seizure of Rs 883.8 grams was made from two female passengers who reached the city by an Air India flight from Dubai on April 14. “Both had concealed three gold chains inside their blouses and gold paste in their rectum and stomach. The value of items recovered from them was worth Rs 42.07 lakh. The duo hailed from Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu. In another incident, a male pasenger from the same district in Tamil Nadu was involved. Three crude gold chains were recovered from his inner wear and 4 I-phone 12 Pro phones from his hand bag. The total value of items seized came to Rs 19.42 lakh.

On Thursday, a male passenger from Madhya Pradesh had concealed 456 grams of gold worth Rs 21.39 lakh while a flyer from Thajavur had concealed 347 grams of gold worth Rs 16.26 lakh. In another incident on Friday (April 16), a passenger from Virudhunagar was held for wearing rhodium coated gold jewellery weighing 283 grams and valued at Rs 13.37 lakh.