Olympian footballer succumbs to COVID-19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: City-based footballer Ahmed Hussain (85), who played for the country’s football team in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and numerous international tournaments, died from Covid-19 on Friday. An NGO, Mercy Angels, helped in performing his last rites at the Shantinagar Khabrastan.

According to a representative of the NGO, Hussain breathed his last at Trinity Central Hospital in Seshadripuram at 9.30 am. Hussain played for most of the clubs in Kolkata and Hyderabad. He later donned the role of a coach at some of them.

After his stint as a player, he was the National Technical Director, wherein he nurtured many talented footballers. He also served as the coach of coaches at the Netaji Subash Chandra National Institute of Sports at Patiala. ENS