Setting up a home bar

By Gunjan Pal
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In this times of pandemic, everyone needs to keep calm and carry on. And what better than your very own home bar! Who says you have to exit the comfort of your home and make that perilous trek to the nearest watering hole, when you can easily set up your own bar space to satisfy your every liquid dream!

The first item to check off your list when curating your own swag bar setup has to be the glassware! Invest in some key elements like pint, shot, wine, martini and champagne glasses (if you are on a budget, I recommend choosing the glassware of your liquor of choice) and some great stirrers, muddlers, cocktail spoons, a good shaker, strainer, ice moulds and for the more enlightened beverage lover, some bar mats, garnishing tools and maybe even a monogrammed bar towel or two.

Okay, step one done? Great. Now, the fun part -- the booze. Always select some premium liquors as well as some decent liqueurs and mixers for a bar worthy cocktail experience in your living room. Get some A grade gin, vodka, whiskey or tequila -- or all of them, and keep them all stocked up and ready to pour. Invest in some basic liqueurs, like a coffee based one, an orange one, and some vermouth just to jazz up any boring basic drink. 

An assortment of mixers is always a safe bet, and I prefer having some citrus based ones for maximum versatility -- some orange juice, lemon and lime juice, and some great bitters can really do wonders for you. Keeping some basic mixers like cola, tonic water, soda, and packaged juices is also a good step to making that cocktail experience of your dreams, work in your home space.

Another way to add some pizazz to your home-made concoctions is to stock up on some good garnishes. My garnishes of choice include some maraschino cherries, oranges, lemons, or even limes. Some other great go -to’s are olives, cinnamon, whipped cream, mint and cocktail onions. Used with some imagination (and a lot of good taste) these can really elevate your drinks. 

If you’re looking to impress, why not go the extra mile with some customized straws or napkins? Some drink-holders can also be a good way to up your panache.However, to truly make some spectacular home cocktails, it is worthwhile to invest in some Grade A equipment like a storage cooler, a wine cooler, a kegerator (to chill them kegs!) and a swing-door back bar cooler. A nice glass rack or holder can also really class up your game. Lastly, always make sure you provide your guests some bar-friendly snacks like mixed nuts or chips and dip. You need to line that tummy before you get the night started, after all! Just follow these tips and you are good to go.

Head Mixologist – Azure Hospitality, which owns brands Sly Granny, Mamagoto, Foxtrot, Dhaba

