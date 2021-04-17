STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students demand Covid vaccine before exams

“Cancelling exams is a priority, vaccinating students in the next two months is important. Statistics show the youth are getting infected rapidly.

Image of students used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Pearl Maria Dsouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rattled by the surging Covid wave, Bengaluru’s student community has sought to be vaccinated on priority, as colleges have made it mandatory for them to write examinations offline. Students under the aegis of Bangalore Student Community, on Friday wrote to Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar, seeking cancellation of examinations in 22 institutes of higher education, that are scheduled to be held in May.

“Cancelling exams is a priority, vaccinating students in the next two months is important. Statistics show the youth are getting infected rapidly. Students want the vaccine at the earliest. We have received hundreds of requests asking for arrangements to be made for vaccination,” said Bangalore Student Community (BSC) president Dhruv Jatti.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan had recently announced that examinations will be conducted only in offline mode, and only a few deemed universities may be able to conduct exams in online mode. Online exams are not possible in the government setup, he had said. He had earlier stated that there will be no change in the academic calendar and schedule for college examinations.

EXAMS COMIN G UP
Bangalore University has postponed the UG, PG and Engineering exams, due to start on April 19

The final year exams due to begin on May 5 will go on as per schedule, said an official from Christ Deemed-to-be University. Students who cannot write the exam in May can attempt it in June or July on first attempt basis

First semester students of VTU are expected to write their exams from April 19. The third semester students will be completing exams on April 17

