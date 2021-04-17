Those in home isolation will be hand stamped from Saturday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: All those in home isolation will get hand stamped from Saturday. This apart, the earlier practice of quarantine watch will be brought back, but it will be called isolation watch now.Announcing this, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta directed all zonal commissioners and health officials, during a virtual meeting on Friday, to start the exercise from Saturday. He said that proper contact tracing should be done by the booth officials.

A senior BBMP official said that like before, neighbours will also be informed to keep a watch on those in home isolation. As per High Court orders, homes of those under isolation will not have notices. A small informative sticker will, however, be put.