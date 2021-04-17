Year-round favourites this Ramadan

Aslam Gafoor By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The holy month of Ramadan is well under way, and here is our round-up of restaurants in namma Bengaluru offering scrumptious Iftar delicacies all through the month, which you can savour at the restaurant or in the comfort of your home with family and friends.The Den Bengaluru (95136 77272) is delivering Ramadan street specials with options of two festive boxes (Rs.1000 AI onwards) curated by executive chef Kapil Dubey and team. Traditional flavours inspired by India’s famous food lanes include Haleem, Idiyappam with Seekh Kebab, Gurda Kaleji, Kacche Gosht ki Biryani and Kesar Phirni.

Executive chef Sandip Narang’s Flavours of Iftar at the Taj West End (98998 47349) includes tasty sweets and savouries to indulge with family and friends at the 24-hour international eatery Machan. The hearty dishes (Rs.700+ onwards) on the menu are Pepper Lamb Chops, Iranian Grilled Chicken, Nalli Nihari, Biryani, Semiyaan Kheer, Jalebi, Rooh Afza Sherbet and Kemia Dates.

The culinary team at Oakwood Premier Prestige (080 22348888) led by executive chef Altamsh Patel brings you a slice of Bombay from Mohammed Ali Road from 6-11 pm. Discover centuries-old recipes of Mughlai food (Rs. 750+ per person) such as Jubaan Shorba, Gurda Kaleja Masala Pav, Sanju Baba Chicken, Roti pe Bhuni Boti, Ghost Tawa Pulao, Noorani Kulfi Faluda and Zafrani Phirni.

Executive chef Sandeep Kalra’s festive a-la-carte dishes (Rs.450+ onwards) and set menu’s (Rs.2,700+ onwards for two) at The Ritz-Carlton (97410 35124) will be available for delivery or takeaway at The Market. The freshly prepared celebratory dishes includes Imli Wale Chatpate Tandoori Aloo, Seekh Kebab, Tandoori Raan, Murgh Musallam, Haleem, Kache Gosht Biryani, Khameeri Naan, Phirni and Turkish Baklava.

At the Conrad, Bengaluru (88844 28234), you can celebrate the joyful togetherness of Iftar with executive chef Praveen Shetty’s menu available for takeaway. The a-la-carte dishes (Rs.450+ onwards) and combos (Rs.3500+ onwards) include Kebabs, Mezzes, Nalli Nihari, Awadhi Gosht, Dum Aloo Kashmiri, Awadhi Biryani, Dates, Phirni and Badam Halwa.

You can also celebrate the spirit of togetherness at the Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru (080 4512 6100) with a special menu. Executive chef Gagandeep Singh Sawhney’s grand Iftar at B Café includes dishes (Rs.450+ onwards) such as Arabic Mezze, Hyderabadi Keema Samosa, Gosht Haleem and Kesar Phirni. These are also available in set menu’s (Rs.2000+ onwards) for dine-in or takeaway with the addition of smoky kebabs, aromatic biryanis, fresh fruits and dates.

ITC Gardenia (080 22119898) and ITC Windsor (080 61401123) have three curated offerings for takeaway and online orders this holy month. Ruhaniyat by Gourmet Couch (Rs.3250+ onwards for two) includes signature preparations like Haleem, Nihari, Bibi ka Murgh Pulao, Dal Bukhara, Seviyan ka Muzaffar with Khajoor and juice. Then there is the Iftaari with Biryani and Pulao collection (Rs.1800+ onwards for two) served with Murgh Shammi Kebab, Raita and Gulab Jamuns. And, if you’re looking for gifting options, then you could consider signature Eid hampers curated by Nutmeg - The Gourmet Shop.

The flavours of Ramadan at the Grand Mercure Bengaluru Gopalan Mall (95132 89926) takes you on a culinary journey across India from Mohammed Ali Road and Bohri Mohalla to the Nizami kitchens of Hyderabad and Moplah favourites from Malabar. Executive chef Suvaranjan Banerjee’s indulgent high-tea (Rs.500+ onwards) at La Utsav, for dine-in or takeaway, includes assorted Pakodas, Irani Mutton Samosa, Kheema Pav, Hyderabadi Biryani, Haleem, Kebab, Kozhi Pathiri, Kesari Phirni and Masala Chai with Osmania cookies.

The festive dishes (Rs.245+ onwards) by award-winning chef Vikas Seth at Hopshaus (88619 24449) brewery includes crisp and flaky Kaghzi Keema Samosa, Dahi Ke Kebab and lip-smacking Hopshaus Style Shahi Tukda.

While at Akshay Luthria’s Street Storyss (98109 46339) the Ramadan menu comes with a delicious, all-vegetarian twist. There is Corn Haleem with Crisp Plantain Chips, Kathal Moti Biryani with Mirch Salan, Shakshuka with Tofu Croquettes and Spinach, Khubani Ka Meetha and Rooh Afza Pina Colada.

Experience the festive magic with delectable culinary offerings from Novotel Bengaluru Outer Ring Road (95388 12348) in the comfort of your home or at The Square. The wholesome dining experience includes Khoya Khumani ka Kebab, Kacche Gosht Ki Dum Biryani, Sheermal, Kalonji Ka Baingan, Seviyan ka Muzaffar and Kesari Phirni.

You can satiate your cravings for Iftar food at Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park (88844 52271) with a range of traditional festival delicacies such as Mutton Shami Kabab, Murgh Reshmi Kebab, Haleem, Nihari, Biryanis, Kabuli Pulao and Sheer Khurma. The set menus are priced at Rs 1,100+ and available from 7 pm onwards.

With a vast culinary repertoire of the month’s specials and some year-round favourites from across India, this Ramadan promises to be one you will remember for a long time to come.

The author is a Bengaluru-based hospitality professional, food lover and travel enthusiast