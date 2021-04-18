More beds being added to fight Covid: BBMP chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Saturday said that more beds in hospitals, covid care centres (CCCs), hotels and hostels will be added to help Covid patients.

He told the media that those who have little or no symptoms should move to step down hospitals so that those who are in dire need can get it at the earliest. He said that 150 ICU ventilator beds were added to the list on Saturday with the inauguration of Charaka Super Specialty Hospital in Shivajinagar.

This will help in meeting some demand. He added that the number of beds at Victoria Hospital is being increased from 150 to 500 and beds in government medical colleges too will be jacked up in the coming days. Gupta said that under the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust, 4,300 beds will be available and 60 ambulances will be added to the list.

People need not individually go looking for beds in hospitals as they will be allocated beds by centralised and zonal war rooms. Also, the allocation of beds will happen at hospitals. People can dial 1912 any time for any information and complaints. Also, private hospitals have been instructed to increase the bed availability for government-referred Covid patients to 50 per cent of their capacity.