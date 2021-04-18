STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

More beds being added to fight Covid: BBMP chief

He told the media that those who have little or no symptoms should move to step down hospitals so that those who are in dire need can get it at the earliest.

Published: 18th April 2021 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Covid test being conducted at Mysuru Road Satellite Bus Terminal in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

Covid test being conducted at Mysuru Road Satellite Bus Terminal in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Saturday said that more beds in hospitals, covid care centres (CCCs), hotels and hostels will be added to help Covid patients. 

He told the media that those who have little or no symptoms should move to step down hospitals so that those who are in dire need can get it at the earliest. He said that 150 ICU ventilator beds were added to the list on Saturday with the inauguration of Charaka Super Specialty Hospital in Shivajinagar.

This will help in meeting some demand. He added that the number of beds at Victoria Hospital is being increased from 150 to 500 and beds in government medical colleges too will be jacked up in the coming days. Gupta said that under the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust, 4,300 beds will be available and 60 ambulances will be added to the list.

People need not individually go looking for beds in hospitals as they will be allocated beds by centralised and zonal war rooms. Also, the allocation of beds will happen at hospitals. People can dial 1912 any time for any information and complaints. Also, private hospitals have been instructed to increase the bed availability for government-referred Covid patients to 50 per cent of their capacity. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Bengaluru COVID 19
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp