Over 100 Bengaluru cops test Covid positive, most vaccinated

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 105 police personnel in the city have tested Covid-positive in the last few days. Three of them succumbed to the virus, on Friday. Some of the Covid-positive personnel have been admitted to hospitals and a few quarantined in their homes.

An ASI rank officer from Ashok Nagar and Reserve ASI from VIP security division aged 50 and 56 years respectively, succumbed to Covid at a hospital in Friday. Meanwhile, a 46-year-old head constable working in the City Armed Reserve, who was admitted two days ago, breathed his last on Friday, a senior

officer from the Intelligence department said.

The infection is on the rise and every police station reported Covid cases, with West Division having the highest positives at 34.All the police stations are being sanitised and police personnel are being tested. Senior police officials have been counselling their staff since they are Covid warriors. Meanwhile, the city police commissioner said that most of policemen in the department have been vaccinated and have been instructed to take all precautions while handling the situation.