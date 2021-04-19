Noted Kannada lexicographer Prof G Venkatasubbaiah passes away in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Professor G Venkatasubbaiah, lexicographer passed away at a Bengaluru private hospital early on Monday. He was 107.

It took him 60 years to develop eight volumes of the dictionary, which is the most for any Indian language dictionary. While the first volume of the dictionary was printed in 1970, the eighth and final volume appeared in 1995.

The eight volumes of the Kannada dictionary is about 10,000 pages long. Prof G Venkatasubbiah along with other experts developed it on par with the Oxford dictionary.

From traditional to the new era Kannada, he successfully documented the richness of the language. He was awarded the prestigious Padmashri, Pampa award and also Kendra Sahitya Akademi’s literary honour ‘Basha Sanman’ for south zone.

Professor G Venkatasubbaiah (File Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

He had presided over the 77th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana held in Bengaluru in 2011.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other ministers condoled his demise.