'Bengaluru's COVID situation going out of control, need lockdown': Doctor

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the second Covid wave predicted to peak some time in the second week of May in Karnataka, a senior epidemiologist and health expert has warned that Bengaluru could “turn into a disaster zone which the country will remember for ages”, and advised the State Government to adopt a 3A strategy immediately.

Dr Giridhara Babu R, senior epidemiologist, public health expert and member of the Technical Advisory Committee, said, “The next two months are crucial for Karnataka in terms of Covid spread. Not just people, who should take utmost care and precaution, but the government too should tackle Bengaluru’s infection rate right now and get into war mode. The government needs to ensure that we adopt the 3As -- Acknowledge, Apply Brake and Augment.”

Babu said he has written to Chief Secretary P Ravikumar. First, the government must acknowledge the current situation.

“On Sunday, there were no ICU beds and the same situation will continue for many days. This will escalate deaths to unprecedented levels in a few days,” he said, adding that the government cannot deny that there is a shortage of health infrastructure.

“It is better to acknowledge and act on it immediately,” he added.

The second ‘A’ is to Apply Brakes.

A complete lockdown or curfew is now warranted for the city.

“Not for the entire state but for Bengaluru, at least. However, this should be done along with direct transfer of minimum daily wages, social measures for migrants and increased testing. Need to ensure free N95 masks to everyone in essential activities,” he explained.

The last A is to Augment the bed/health system capacity, says Dr Babu.

He says the government should take over medical college hospitals and major private hospitals along with their manpower for four weeks.