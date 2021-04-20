COVID mess: Sick Bengaluru citizens wait for hours to get tested 

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sick have one more problem to contend with: long queues for testing. Many are being turned back and asked to return after a while.

Those who seek home service are told that there are no staffers and they may have to wait for at least 5-6 hours.

Delay in testing leads to delay in diagnosis and treatment, but for the past three days, swab collection centres have been overflowing with patients.

Testing is on the rise, not just because of a spike in cases, but also as Covid-negative certificates are now mandatory to go to office and for travel.

The long waiting hours are creating panic, and many are willing to pay to have their samples collected.

“I have tested positive and for safety reasons, I wanted to get my family members tested. I kept calling BBMP officials and private hospitals, but I was made to wait for an entire day. While many gave me other numbers to contact, some were honest enough to say that samples will be collected the next day,” said Sumalatha, a patient from Thippasandra.

Similar was the case with Dipannita (name changed) from Ulsoor.

“I was unwell and wanted the BBMP or private labs to come home and take samples. But no one came. I went to a private hospital to give my samples as the queue in the primary health centre was too long. But the private hospital also sent me away and asked me to take an appointment for the next day,” she said.

A BBMP official, meanwhile, said testing has increased.

“We agree that some areas are seeing an increasing demand for sample collection, so additional mobile collection vans will be deployed,” he added.