Woman accuses business partner of sexual harassment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old businesswoman has accused her business partner of sexually harassing her during business discussions and has filed a police complaint. Preeti (name changed), a resident of Koramangala, filed a complaint with the Kormangala police last week.

According to her plaint, she was working in a private company in 2016, where she met the accused, Arijit Majumdar, who also worked in the same company. While she left the company in 2017, the accused discussed starting their own company together, and they both started an organic cotton clothing firm in Koramangala, in 2018.

“While I invested Rs 23 lakh, he had not invested any money. During office hours, he started behaving indecently. While discussing issues related to business, he used to touch me for no reason. Despite resisting and warning him, he would touch me inappropriately. When I confronted him, he threatened me of spoiling my personal life,” she stated in the complaint.

The Koramangala police have booked Majumdar for sexual harassment and are investigating.