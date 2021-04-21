STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

55% of patients pulled strings for ICU beds, oxygen

Just 13% of those who required Covid-19 management drugs got through hospitals

Published: 21st April 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

A Covid Care Centre set up at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A whopping 55 per cent of Covid-19 patients in the country who managed to get ICU beds, could  do so only with clout or connections, a survey by LocalCircles, released on Tuesday, has revealed.

According to the survey, only 13 per cent of those who required Covid-19 management drugs were able to get it through hospitals while others had to bank on clout/connections, excess payments and bribes. Interestingly, Covid warriors in Bengaluru agree that the findings are true and point out that they receive more than 100 calls every day.

Speaking to TNIE, Ameen E Muddassar, an educationist who also handles a Covid helpline portal in Bengaluru, was in tears when he said, “I feel so helpless. I receive at least 100 calls a day. In the last four days, I could help only about 20 to 30 and not more. The situation has gone out of control.”

He explained that most of the people who call him are looking for ICU beds, oxygen beds, plasma, Covid-19 management drugs, such as Tocilizumab and Remdesivir. “It is true that only clout and connections work. Unfortunately, in Bengaluru, we have sort of exhausted those too. I have pulled strings to ensure people get beds, oxygen, etc., but nothing seems to be working now,” said an exasperated Ameen who even released an emotional video, which went viral. He was seen pleading with the people of Bengaluru to voluntarily lock down saying that the situaiton is very bad.

“While some are seeking beds for their mother, some seek oxygen for their son, it is heart-wrenching. I am helpless. The situation is bad. Please stay indoors and I request the State Government to please make arrangements,” he says.

The LocalCircles survey was conducted across 309 districts and received over 17,000 responses, of which 68 per cent of respondents were men and 32 per cent were women. Around 49 per cent of the respondents were from tier-1 cities, 28 per cent from tier-2 cities and 23 per cent were from tier-3, 4 and rural districts.

From 8,645 responses received through social media platforms, 42 per cent respondents said they had to use clout or connections to secure an ICU bed, 24 per cent said they had to follow up extensively to secure an ICU bed, 3 per cent said they had to escalate via social media or complain to the government while 13 per cent said they had to do all of the above. Five per cent of the respondents said they did not get an ICU bed in the past 45 days.

Meanwhile, Asha Suryanarayan, a Covid warrior, volunteer, coordinator for blood banks and social worker, says, “I have been rendering Covid service from last March. I have so far managed to help about 150 patients get ICU beds and oxygen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 patients COVID 19 oxygen ICU
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp