STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Covid-positive techie dies for want of oxygen bed

Even as Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar says that the state has arranged enough oxygen supply for hospitals, the ordeal of people dying due to the lack of oxygen beds is continuing in Bengaluru.

Published: 21st April 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar says that the state has arranged enough oxygen supply for hospitals, the ordeal of people dying due to the lack of oxygen beds is continuing in Bengaluru.A 35-year-old software engineer succumbed, despite a Covid warrior’s effort to find him another hospital with an ICU bed.

Relating the incident to TNIE, social worker Asha Suryanarayan said, “Subramanya was a bright software engineer and a family friend. At around 9 am on Monday, I received a call from his wife, who had first tested positive and recovered. She was desperate as the Devagiri Hospital, where Subramanya was admitted, had asked her to shift him to another facility where they could avail oxygen supply.”

Devagiri Hospital reportedly lacked oxygen supply, and mentioned that the patient’s condition may become critical if oxygen is not provided in time. The patient by then was put on all Covid drugs, including Remedisivir, but was not responding.

Asha apparently tried calling every single officer whose number she had on her phone list. “I called all -- zonal, nodal, local, Dr Sudhakar’s office, BBMP officers -- who I thought may help. After at least 60 calls, I finally found Dr Viswanath Reddy, who owns Prashanth Hospital, who agreed to take in the patient,” she said.

However, the hospital was located in Bommanahalli and Subramanya was admitted in Banashankari’s Devagiri Hospital. “Authorities at Devagiri told us that the patient may show dip in oxygen levels during mobility from Banashankari to Bommanahalli, but he will improve once he receives care,” she explained.

Unfortunately, by the time Subramanya reached Prashanth Hospital, his condition had worsened and his saturation levels had dropped to 65. “Dr Vishwanath and his team tried their best, but in vain. By the time we reached the hospital, he was already finding it difficult to breathe,” she grieved.

Non-Covid patient dies due to non-availability of oxygen bed

A 40-year-old man who fell unconscious due to severe breathing issues near Kamalanagar Market in Bengaluru, succumbed after not finding a bed, though he didn’t have Covid 19. He was lying unconscious near the market when locals, with the help of former Corporator M Shivaraju, arranged for an ambulance and shifted him to KC General Hospital in Malleswaram. However, as the hospital did not have beds, he was shifted to Victoria Hospital, but then they couldn’t find an oxygen bed there too.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
oxygen COVID 19 bengaluru Techie covid death
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp