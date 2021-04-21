Nailing it right

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With life having moved online, there’s hardly a chance to groom and flaunt any make-up trends on Zoom calls. But what’s getting a lot of attention is our hands and nails that we tend to flash every once in a while while talking virtually. So, why not not make it talking point by adding fun and peppy colours this summer with nail art and nail extensions. Apart from bright neons and cool blues, nails with crystals and semi-precious stones seem to be the new favourites.

Sneha Bhagwat, one of the co-founders of the premium nail bar Nailbox - Nail & Dry Bar, says, with more and more Zoom calls taking place, nail art is like an accessory, as people use a lot of hand gestures to communicate. “In a frame, it’s usually our face and hand gestures that are visible. Nail art can add a pop of colour and excitement and it can just lift the mood,” says Bhagwat.

In its new avatar, the French manicure seems to have a lot of takers. Instead of the usual white tips, you can opt for bold colours like neon green. Another popular option is the tie-dye trend. If you are one of those who doesn’t want to risk going to the parlour in a pandemic, then Swirl nails are the easiest ones to try at home. All you need to ensure is that your spiral lines are thin enough to look great.

With nails going through so much wear and tear, many must wonder if it is safe for the cuticles. Bhagwat clears the myth. “That’s the most common concern for anyone. Generally in nail art, gel-based polish don’t harm the cuticles. In case of nail extension, it’s important for the nail artists to give the right advice, so choosing your nail artists wisely is also important,” says Bhagwat.

Sonalika Pawar, who is particular about the health as well as the style of her nails, agrees. A media professional, who loves trying out new nail trends, she says, women are particular about their appearances and it’s not restricted to just clothes, footwear and accessories. “A fresh manicure or nail extension just adds that extra oomph. Gel or acrylic extensions instantly give you longer and stronger nails. There are ample nail shapes, styles and art to choose from,” says Pawar.