STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Brak’ing stereotypes on wheels

Seasoned motorcycle rider, Gayatri Patel, is on a journey to cover more than 30,000 km to dispel myths about women not capable of riding a motorbike

Published: 22nd April 2021 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 02:06 AM   |  A+A-

Gayatri Patel

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: 30,000 kilometres, 28 states and eight union territories, and 18 world heritage sites in India — Kolhapur resident and seasoned motorcycle rider Gayatri Patel is on a mission — One Dream One Ride. The 31-year-old, who was in Bengaluru a few days back, has already travelled 23,000 km so far, starting from her native place Kolhapur on December 5, 2020. “The idea is to encourage more women to take up biking and sporting adventures. Many still believe that women are not capable of biking. But I am here to drive away that misconception,” says Patel, who is yet to cover another 7,000 km as part of her mission. 

Taking a leaf from her adventure, women from across the country have been writing to her, seeking advice on the first steps of biking. “I feel my journey has indeed made some difference among some women,” she remarks. Supported by corporate endeavours, Patel’s riding journey came with its own set of challenges and turbulence. But that did not stop her from manoeuvring further. 

“The North East and Himachal Pradesh were the most difficult terrains to ride on. I had crashed my motorbike and suffered bruises due to the treacherous path on the mountains. Due to the pandemic, not many people were around to help me with the mechanics,” recalls Patel.

Besides, keeping track of the interstate travel restrictions due to COVID-19 was a challenge and she had to undergo RT-PCR tests at many checkpoints. Yet, riding on the Asian highway network, stretching along the Indo-Mayanmar border and travelling through the state of Madhya Pradesh were her favourite experiences in her journey so far. 

“I met a lot of fellow riders and villagers along the way. I believed that people would not socialise much due to the ongoing health crisis. But I was shocked when many people from different states hosted me for lunch and dinner,” says Patel. 

Speaking about her love for Bengaluru, the rider says, “I have always loved the city because of its vast culture. The local cuisines of Bengaluru like masala dosa, idli and vada are my favourites. Although I was planning to follow a strict diet for this journey, I couldn’t help myself but relish whatever came my way,” says Patel, who is now headed to Coimbatore, Kochi, Lakshadweep and finally complete her ride up in the north of India. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp