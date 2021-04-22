Cops detain gambling organiser under Goonda Act 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city police detained a 58-year-old man, who allegedly organised gambling sessions, under the Goonda Act. This is the first time in the state that a person has been detained under the stringent Act for the said offence.

Police said B Hariraj Shetty alias Harish has cases against him at Vyalikaval, High Grounds, Cubbon Park, Koramangala, Ashokanagar, KP Agrahara, Basaveshwara Nagar, and Indiranagar police stations for gambling-related offences. The first case was registered against him in 2013, and until now, he has 13 cases against him as he continued organising gambling sessions at recreation clubs and video game parlours.

“He was not deterred by the cases registered against him and continued to organise gambling, despite having 13 cases. He was also making false allegations against the officers, who initiated action against him. Hence, the Central Crime Branch had submitted a report recommending that he be detained under the Goonda Act, following which the Police Commissioner issued detention orders,” the police said.