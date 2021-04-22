STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Just a click away: Bengaluru residents can renew bond with mangoes this summer via post offices

The KSMDMC Chairman said that it was able to book orders of over 100 tonnes of mangoes last year and make payments of over Rs 1.6 crore to farmers due to the tie-up with the postal department

Published: 22nd April 2021 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 05:23 PM

Sheuli Burman, Postmaster General, Bengaluru HQ Region, launching mango sale through post offices. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Postal Region on Wednesday formally launched its online venture for the dispatch of mangoes of the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation (KSMDMC). This is the second consecutive business parcel agreement it is entering into with the corporation.

Mango growers symbolically handed over their produce to Sheuli Burman, Postmaster General, Bengaluru HQ Region, at a function to announce the launch here. K V Nagaraju, Chairman KSMDMC, and C G Nagaraj, Managing Director of the Corporation, were present.

Nagaraj said that due to the COVID-19 situation prevalent last year, the Department of Posts played a vital role in promoting the delivery of mangoes by ensuring the freshness of the fruit was not compromised. A similar situation was prevailing this year too, he added.

Burman said, “The postal department will be able to help the farmers by delivering their goods directly and middlemen are eliminated. Since the department is now tech-savvy, one can track the orders till its delivery and hence the service is fast and transparent.”

The KSMDMC Chairman said that it was able to book orders of over 100 tonnes of mangoes last year and make payments of over Rs 1.6 crore to farmers due to the tie-up with the postal department.

To book mangoes, log on to www.karsinimangoes.karnataka.gov.in

