DCPs to assist officials in bed availability

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to assist BBMP Joint Commissioners to ensure the availability of beds for Covid patients at private hospitals, officers of the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police have been nominated for each BBMP Zone in the city by Police Commissioner Kamal Pant.

In a memo issued on Thursday, Commissioner Pant stated that the nominated DCPs should assist BBMP Joint Commissioners concerned, during the drive undertaken to ensure the availability of the specified number of beds under the government quota in private hospitals.

The names of DCPs and the BBMP zones they are deputed to are, Sharanappa SD - East Zone, Anucheth MN - West Zone, Harish Pandey - South Zone, Devaraja D - Mahadavepura Zone, Baba CK - Yelahanka Zone, Sanjeev M Patil - RR Nagar Zone, Dharmender Kumar Meena - Dasarahalli Zone, and Srinath M Joshi - Bommanahalli Zone.