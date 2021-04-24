STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BBMP to issue occupancy certificates online, verification to become stricter

The official said that even as the work is going paperless, the verification exercise is being made even more vigilant. 

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is increasingly improving access to services in a time-bound manner, one step at a time. After town planning approvals were made available online, it is now the turn of occupancy certificates.

The BBMP, which had started to issue building plan approvals after they were verified by registered and certified architects, is now closer to being technologically advanced.The normal complaint of citizens was that BBMP would take very long to give approvals. But now, the delay has been greatly reduced.

"We have started to issue commencement certificates online. We are also working on issuing occupancy certificates. Once modules are getting prepared, the time taken to issue the certificates will come down from 45 days (the usual period) to five days. However, field staff will verify each project on the ground and the file will go through all the officials in charge," said a senior BBMP town planning department official.

According to the town planning sanction from July 1, 2020, to April 20, 2021, 617 applications for plan sanction were received. Of these, 4,645 have been approved. Also, since the process of issuing commencement certificate is new, only two applications were received and both were approved.

Before Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s announcement about taking technology to the door steps of people, the BBMP had started the exercise of digitising data and giving approvals online. Now, as a part of the Mission 2022 vision document, the BBMP is scaling up the number of services available online.The official said that even as the work is going paperless, the verification exercise is being made even more vigilant. 

