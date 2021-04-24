STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Create additional beds in all categories: Karnataka HC

The court was hearing PILs related to issues surrounding Covid. 

Published: 24th April 2021 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court ( Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that the data on the availability of beds in Bengaluru paints a scary picture, the Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the State Government and BBMP to step in immediately to create additional beds at Covid Care Centres and to identity availability of all three category of beds in areas around Bengaluru Urban district, anticipating an increase in the number of Covid cases on Saturday and Sunday.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar passed the order after it was brought to the notice of the court that there were only 32 beds available in the HDU category, 11 in ICU with ventilator and no ICU beds in city when checked online on the BBMP website. The court was hearing PILs related to issues surrounding Covid. 

On Wednesday, 15,244 Covid-positive cases were reported in the State. There are hardly any beds available in all the three categories, but a high number of positive cases are being added every day. “We direct the State Government to take immediate action, considering the rise in positive cases on Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, no beds will be available in any category. During next hearing, the State Government should submit data on additional beds created,” the court said, adjourning the hearing to Tuesday during a special sitting.

