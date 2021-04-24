STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mango Mania

Mango season is here and the restaurants are churning dishes out of the king of fruits. Taking a break from the regular mango juices and ice cream, here’s a new twist to this seasonal fruit

Published: 24th April 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Mango Mousse
Delight

Serves 2
Ingredients

  • Vodka: 120 ml
  • Ice cubes
  • Sweet & sour mix
  • (lime juice and sugar
  • syrup): To taste

Method

  •  Blend mango pulp with ice cubes in a blender until it’s reached a mousse like consistency
  • Add this blended mixture into a cocktail shaker add
  • sugar syrup and lime juice for flavour
  • Shake the mixture well and serve in a ball chilled margherita glass of your choosing and drizzle your vodka over the mousse
  • Garnish and finish off with a fresh sprig of mint leaves and serve cold Sanjok Rai, mixologist, NuAir Pebble

Fresh Mango Guacamole

Ingredients

  •  Ripe Avocado:200g
  •  Tomato: 1 medium sized (Seed and pulp removed, chopped)
  • Onion: 1tbsp (chopped)
  • Cilantro: 1tbsp (chopped)
  •  Fresh Jalapeno: 1tsp (chopped)
  •  Fresh Mango (medium sized): 1(peeled,stone removed, cut into cubes)
  •  Lemon Juice : 1tsp
  •  Olive Oil : 1tsp
  •  Salt : To taste
  •  Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips: 50g

Method

  • Cut avocados into half. Remove seed.
  • Scoop out avocado flesh from the peel into a mixing bowl. Discard any browned areas.
  • Using a fork, mash the avocado, but keep it chunky. Add rest of the ingredients and mix well, just keep some of the mango cubes for garnish
  • Cover with plastic wrap directly on the surface of the guacamole to prevent oxidation from the air reaching it. Allow 15 minutes to get the flavor blended well with all the ingredients together. Refrigerate
  • until ready to serve
  • Garnish with chopped mango cubes, serve with yellow corn tortillas chips Chef Vikas Seth,Culinary director, Sanchez

Mango Ricotta Cheesecake
Ingredients

  •  Digestive biscuits: 125gms
  •  Alphonso mango: 1small cut into cubes.
  •  Butter: 20 gms
  •  Philadelphia cream cheese: 175 gms
  •  Powdered Sugar: 50gms
  •  Alphonso mango puree:100 gms
  •  Eggs: 3
  •  Vanilla essence:½ tspn
  •  Ricotta cheese: 125 gms
  • Yogurt: 125 gms

Method

  •  Crush the biscuits and mix with butter and spread evenly on base of 6” round (detachable) ring mould.
  •  Leave to set in the fridge
  • In a bowl, gently cream the cheeses, yoghurt, eggs, sugar, mango puree and vanilla essence together
  • Add the mango chunks to it and pour mixture on the layer of digestive biscuits
  • Bake it at 160 degrees C in water bath for about 50 minutes. Let it cool
  •  Run a hot knife through the sides of the cake to demould from the ring if it

Kacchi Kairi magic
Ingredients

  •  Raw mango -1
  • Ice cubes
  •  Sprite or soda       Chaat masala & salt mixture:To taste

Method

  •  Blend ice cubes with chopped raw mangoes and 20 ml of water.
  • Once it has reached its desired consistency pour the mixture through a strainer into a cocktail shaker and shake well with sprite or soda.
  •  Add ice cubes, a pinch of salt and chill powder for flavour. Set aside
  • Pour your drink into your glass and serve cold
  •  Garnish with a pinch of lime and mint leaves 

Sanjay Rai, mixologist, NuAir Pebble, Go Native

Seabass Ceviche with mango salsa
Ingredients

  •  Seabass steak: 100gms
  •  Ripe mango (Alphonso): 80gm (diced)
  •  Red bell pepper: 10gm (diced)
  •  Red onion: 10gm (diced)
  •  Fresh cilantro: 5gm
  •  Jalapeño: 10gm (diced)
  • Lemon juice: To taste
  •  Salt: To taste
  •  Olive oil: To drizzle

Method

  •  Cut thin slice of seabass
  •  Combine the mango, bell pepper,onion and jalapeño
  • Drizzle with lemon juice and olive oil
  • Mix the ingredients together and add salt to the taste
  •  Let the salsa rest for minimum 10 minutes for better taste
  •  Pour some salsa on a plate and place slices of seabass on top
  •  Pour some more salsa on top and put some cilantro for garnish
  •  Chill the cake. Garnish with sliced mangoes and slivered almonds or serve as it is Vishal Thakur, Chef De Cuisine, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru
