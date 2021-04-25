80% beds in private hospitals to be reserved for Covid patients

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a big push to meet the growing challenge posed by the raging second wave of the pandemic, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said a decision was taken to increase reservation of beds for Covid-19 patients in private hospitals and medical colleges from 50 per cent to 80 per cent, and an order in this regard would be out soon.

A decision was also taken to establish 2,000-bed makeshift ICUs with ventilators in the precincts of tertiary hospitals in Bengaluru. In his interaction with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday night, it was decided that some districts -- Mysuru, Hubballi, Bidar, Belagavi and Shivamogga -- will get makeshift hospitals with modular ICUs, with a capacity of about 250 beds.

"This will start in 15 days. In Bengaluru, the biggest deficit is that of ventilators in ICU beds, so we will develop this at the earliest. As there is global demand, efforts are being made to import ventilators and equipment," he said.

Seeking to pacify fears of a mounting death toll, Sudhakar said, "That Covid-19 will cause breathing issues and death among all is a myth. Just 3-4 per cent have breathing problems. Beds and oxygen have to be arranged for them. Those who are asymptomatic and occupy hospital beds out of fear, are depriving those who actually need them."

"Tele-consultation centres started with a strength of 100-150 doctors will be increased to 500 doctors working in two shifts to guide those quarantined at home. When they are cured, it will convince people that we are taking care of those in their homes too," Sudhakar said.