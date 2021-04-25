STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP chief issues notice to three private hospitals for failing to reserve 50% beds for Covid patients

However, the BBMP staff was not convinced and said that government orders should be adhered to and beds should be reserved immediately.

Published: 25th April 2021 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Gaurav Gupta | Pic credit: Gaurav Gupta/Twitter

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta visited three private hospitals -- Vikram, Shifaa and HBS Hospital -- on Saturday and served them notice for failing to reserve 50 per cent of their beds for government-referred Covid patients.

Interestingly, the hospital managements got a whiff of their visit and even before the chief commissioner and his team could reach, two of them added six more of their ICU beds for government-referred patients. However, the BBMP staff was not convinced and said that government orders should be adhered to and beds should be reserved immediately.

Looking at the sluggish response from private hospitals during the pandemic and the limited help being given to patients, Gupta ordered the formation of three teams, which will be tasked with visiting city hospitals and can even shut down OPDs if enough beds are not reserved.

“We require more ICU beds and all hospitals will have to make arrangements for it, there is no other option left. We can take over entire buildings under the Disaster Management Act, but we do not want to come down so heavily on them yet,” Gupta said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
private hospitals Gaurav Gupta BBMP COVID 19 Covid patients
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp