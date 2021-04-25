Congress prepares for 2022 MLC elections

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar has written to all district unit presidents to collect applications from aspirants who want to contest the MLC election for Teachers and Graduates constituencies, by May 15, 2021. The election is due in July 2022.

In a letter addressed to district presidents of Mysuru , Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Dharwad, Haveri, Mandya and Hassan, along with MPs and MLAs, Shivakumar said they should prepare a list of aspirants who want to contest the four MLC elections (two Teachers and two Graduates constituencies).

The four constituencies -- Karnataka Northwest Teachers constituency, Karnataka Northwest Graduates constituency, Karnataka South Teachers and Karnataka West Graduates constituency -- are represented by non-Congress members, and Shivakumar is keen to get these seats for the Congress next year.

He also mentioned that the Election Commission will be revising the electoral list next month. “We do not want to lose any seats in any election as we will be facing the 2024 assembly elections. It is, important to start the election process right now.”