STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Congress prepares for 2022 MLC elections

He also mentioned that the Election Commission will be revising the electoral list next month.

Published: 25th April 2021 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president DK Shivakumar | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar has written to all district unit presidents to collect applications from aspirants who want to contest the MLC election for Teachers and Graduates constituencies, by May 15, 2021. The election is due in July 2022.

In a letter addressed to district presidents of Mysuru , Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Dharwad, Haveri, Mandya and Hassan, along with MPs and MLAs, Shivakumar said they should prepare a list of aspirants who want to contest the four MLC elections (two Teachers and two Graduates constituencies).

The four constituencies -- Karnataka Northwest Teachers constituency, Karnataka Northwest Graduates constituency, Karnataka South Teachers and Karnataka West Graduates constituency -- are represented by non-Congress members, and Shivakumar is keen to get these seats for the Congress next year.

He also mentioned that the Election Commission will be revising the electoral list next month. “We do not want to lose any seats in any election as we will be facing the 2024 assembly elections. It is, important to start the election process right now.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DK Shivakumar KPCC MLC elections Congress
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp