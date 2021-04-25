Nimhans to pay man over Rs 5 Lakh for medical negligence

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) had to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh, along with Rs 25,000 litigation cost, to a city resident for medical negligence.

The Bangalore Urban II Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed Nimhans to pay the said amount within 30 days from April 6, 2021, the date of the order, to Nagesh Rao, a resident of Basaveshwaranagar.

Rao had approached the Commission in 2009 with a complaint under the Consumer Protection Act against the Director and Registrar of Nimhans, for negligence which led to an injury in his esophageal tract. The Commission comprising president KS Bilagi and member V Anurdha said that the complainant had claimed a compensation of Rs 25 lakh, which was an exorbitant amount.

They further said that although Rao has proved negligence on the part of Nimhans, he failed to prove further disability with regard to loss of control over both legs, hands and loss of income. Rao was admitted to Nimhans after complaining of severe neck pain. His food pipe was injured after a surgery.