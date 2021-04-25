STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi launches Swamitva scheme for land records

Published: 25th April 2021 04:35 AM

PM Modi addresses the nation. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Swamitva scheme in Karnataka on the occasion of National Panchayat Raj Day. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa participated in the virtual launch from his official quarters, Kaveri.  

The Swamitva scheme is a Central scheme, with the Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) as the nodal ministry for its implementation. In the states, the Revenue department or Land Records department will be the nodal department and shall implement the scheme with support from the state Panchayat Raj department. 

The Survey of India shall work as the technology partner for implementation. The scheme aims to provide an integrated property validation solution for rural India. The demarcation of rural abadi areas would be done using drone survey, to provide the ‘record of rights’ to village household owners possessing houses in inhabited rural areas in villages which, in turn, would enable them to use their property as a financial asset for taking loans and other benefits from banks.

RDPR Commissioner Priyanka Mary and Sridhar CN, additional director, Survey department, and other officials from the Union ministry also participated. An official source said, "The scheme seeks to achieve financial stability for citizens in rural India, by enabling them to use their property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits, creating accurate land records for rural planning, determination of property tax, creation of survey infrastructure and GIS maps that can be used by any department to prepare development plans and also reduce property related disputes and legal cases.'' This scheme was officially launched nationally in New Delhi about a year ago.  

