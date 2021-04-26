Bengaluru: RPF cops rescue man who fell off moving train

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two alert cops of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved the life of a 39-year-old passenger who fell down while trying to alight from a moving train at Yelahanka railway station. The passenger, however, suffered major injuries in his right foot.

According to a senior RPF officer, the incident occurred on Platform 3 on Saturday when the Mumbai CSMT-KSR Bengaluru Covid special train was departing at 6.33 am. Gurjeet Singh, a native of Punjab, travelling in D-1 coach, realised that he forgot to alight at Yelahanka when the train began moving.

“He rushed to the door and tried to jump on to the platform. The passenger slipped and fell in the gap between the train and the platform. Two railway cops patrolling the station - Madhav Singh and Ashish Kumar - rushed to the scene and pulled him out. His right foot was severely damaged and there were minor injuries on the leg.”

As there was severe bleeding, the cops wrapped the injured leg with cloth and put a bag to cover it. “They called an ambulance and took him to the General Hospital at Yelahanka and then shifted him to KC General Hospital,” the officer said.