STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: RPF cops rescue man who fell off moving train

Gurjeet Singh, a native of Punjab, travelling in D-1 coach, realised that he forgot to alight at Yelahanka when the train began moving.

Published: 26th April 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Special train heading from Mysuru to Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)

Special train (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two alert cops of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved the life of a 39-year-old passenger who fell down while trying to alight from a moving train at Yelahanka railway station. The passenger, however, suffered major injuries in his right foot.

According to a senior RPF officer, the incident occurred on Platform 3 on Saturday when the Mumbai CSMT-KSR Bengaluru Covid special train was departing at 6.33 am. Gurjeet Singh, a native of Punjab, travelling in D-1 coach, realised that he forgot to alight at Yelahanka when the train began moving.

“He rushed to the door and tried to jump on to the platform. The passenger slipped and fell in the gap between the train and the platform. Two railway cops patrolling the station - Madhav Singh and Ashish Kumar - rushed to the scene and pulled him out. His right foot was severely damaged and there were minor injuries on the leg.”

As there was severe bleeding, the cops wrapped the injured leg with cloth and put a bag to cover it. “They called an ambulance and took him to the General Hospital at Yelahanka and then shifted him to KC General Hospital,” the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Railway Protection Force Bengaluru train mishap
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp