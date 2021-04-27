STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corona curfew: Industries demand buses to workplace

 Micro and small scale industries welcomed the State Government’s decision to allow manufacturing, medical, farm and construction sectors to work during the 14-day corona curfew.

Published: 27th April 2021 05:42 AM

People wait to board buses on Tumakuru Road to reach their hometowns, ahead of the corona curfew in Bengaluru on Monday | VINOD KUMAR T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Micro and small scale industries welcomed the State Government’s decision to allow manufacturing, medical, farm and construction sectors to work during the 14-day corona curfew. As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to surge, the government on Monday announced strict measures, including Corona Curfew across the state from Tuesday night.

Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) president KB Arasappa appealed to the government to operate transport corporation buses at least to and from industrial hubs as a large percentage of factory workers rely on public transport to commute to work. He also appealed to the government to permit the supply of oxygen to the industrial sector to the extent possible.

KASSIA assured the State government of total cooperation with the State Government by encouraging all industries in the MSME sector to comply with Covid guidelines and help the government arrest the surge in the number of Covid cases and restore normalcy. FKCCI president Perikal M Sundar said they were shocked by the government’s decision to impose ‘corona curfew’ without holding consultations with stakeholders. “The government is allowing industries to operate, but if they do not operate transport corporation buses, how will employees commute to work?” he said.

