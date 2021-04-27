STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Provide relief to those hit by curfew: Congress

The KPCC chief said the government can take any steps to protect the health of people, but it should deposit money in the accounts of the poor who will be inconvenienced by its decisions.

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Opposition Congress has demanded the State Government announce a relief package for those who will be hit by the 14-day Corona curfew that will come into force from Tuesday night. State Congress president DK Shivakumar on Monday pointed out that without using the word 'lockdown', the government has shut everything and hence, they must announce a special package.

"Let the Chief Minister take any decision, we do not have any objection. The government has failed to protect the interests of the people, but is not admitting it. Now, without using the word lockdown, they have shut down everything, "Shivakumar remarked.

The KPCC chief said the government can take any steps to protect the health of people, but it should deposit money in the accounts of the poor who will be inconvenienced by its decisions. Earlier in the day, before the government announced the Corona curfew, Shivakumar, KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed and other senior Congress leaders held discussions with industrialists, traders and people working in various sectors.

Comments

