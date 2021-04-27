STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Silver lining 

City-based accessory brand Ruban’s new collection shines the spotlight on silver, with a range of minimalistic jewellery that complements the work-from-home lifestyle

Published: 27th April 2021

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There’s nothing like pearls or crystals to cheer up a girl’s dull mood. Add silver to the mix and you’ve got a winner. A combination of these three can never disappoint a jewellery lover, believes entrepreneur Chinu Kala.

She is the founder of accessory brand Rubans, which has recently launched its new collection of silver jewellery, which has pearls and crystal embedded in it. The collection comprises a range of earrings, bracelets and pendants. Kala believes that with the work-from-home lifestyle, people’s preferences and taste in jewellery is slowly changing.

“Staying indoors is common these days. People are slowly moving away from heavy jewellery and going towards minimalistic daily wear. Our new collection will give ample choice for that,” says Kala, adding that the range starts from `600 and goes up to Rs 10,000. It was a conscious decision for the brand to keep the pricing of the jewellery in what they call the affordable range, since people are becoming practical shoppers these days. Kala believes silver jewellery is a better pick than gold or other expensive options in these times of uncertainty, especially since financial and job security is questionable.

“With the financial market having suffered a hard hit during the Covid-19 crisis, people are looking at better ways of investing than gold. This is where silver jewellery comes in handy with its pricing and style,” says Kala, who believes there are no designs that cannot be made with silver.

While many might have apprehensions about maintaining silver accessories, Kala assures it to be a simple process. “The best way is to avoid overexposing it to air and water. There is something called micro- polishing, which we do to bring the shine back,” she says, adding that the new line is on display on the official website.

