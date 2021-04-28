STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In a drunken brawl, techie stabs husband, flees

Initially, the injured man refused to approach police, but since it was a medico-legal case, his statement was recorded for investigation.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an alleged drunken brawl, a woman techie stabbed her 41-year-old husband and is now absconding. The incident occurred at their house in Kadugodi on Saturday. The man was reportedly suspecting his wife’s fidelity, which led her to attack him with a kitchen knife. Initially, the injured man refused to approach police, but since it was a medico-legal case, his statement was recorded for investigation.

The couple have a child. They both work as software engineers in private firms. Based on the man’s complaint, the police are searching for his wife. He was discharged from hospital on Tuesday. He admitted that both, he and his wife were drunk at the time of the incident.

Comments

